HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) - The family of a Hiawatha teen killed in a Brown County car crash will gather to mourn him Thursday evening.

Ian Miller, 16, died in a car crash Sunday morning while a passenger in another teen's car. The driver was speeding on Horned Owl Road near US-36 when he lost control and the car flipped upside down in a ditch, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.