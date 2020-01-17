Greater Topeka Partnership celebrates Topeka’s growth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – From a number of new businesses downtown to Evergy Plaza to Plug and Play, the last two years have been filled with much growth for Topeka.

On Thursday, a local organization celebrated those accomplishments.

The Greater Topeka Partnership held its annual meeting at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

They took a look back at all the progress they’ve made in the last few years.

“If our decade looks anything like the last two years have looked, Topeka is going to be a pretty incredible place,” CEO of Advisors Excel, Cody Foster, said. “Because what this community’s been able to accomplish in just the past two years is astonishing.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership said in 2020 they will focus on making Topeka a place where people want to live and changing the negative perceptions that people have about living there.