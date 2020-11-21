Greater Topeka Partnership drives home message of shop local

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership says it has three important messages for people of the Capital City: respect the threat of coronavirus, support local businesses and have gratitude for people serving the community.

Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, took to Facebook to dive deep into their three key messages heading into the holiday season as coronavirus cases spike.

“It’s vital that we continue to be safe and socially distant, but it’s also fundamental that we keep our local economy healthy,” said Pivarnik.

Pivarnik encourages people to respect the coronavirus by wearing a mask, staying socially distant, and avoiding large or small gatherings.

The second key point from the Greater Topeka Partnership highlights the importance of shopping local.

“Now more than ever, I beg you, to support our small businesses,” said Pivarnik.

“We are entering a time of year when our spending can potentially support a small business for several months,” said Pivarnik. “Please keep your dollars with the businesses that have local employees as much as you can.”

Pivarnik also extended his thanks to frontline workers and those serving the community.