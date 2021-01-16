Greater Topeka Partnership encourages shopping local on National Use Your Gift Card Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than $3 billion in gift cards go unused every year, according to Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership.

On Saturday, also known as National Use Your Gift Card Day, she made sure that did not happen.

“In January it’s generally slow. So, if we can use those gift cards, go into the shops and buy local if you can,” Washington said. “If you have a local gift card, make sure you use those first.”

The day encourages people to spend the gift cards they received for the holidays. This helps boost revenue to local businesses, because typically people spend over the amount of their gift card, Washington said.

If there’s a gift card you won’t use, Washington recommended regifting it, donating it or having a safe gift card-swapping party.