Greater Topeka Partnership holding annual meeting at Evergy Plaza Tuesday afternoon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership is holding its annual meeting in downtown Topeka Tuesday afternoon. This year’s annual meeting is being called “Back to Momentum” and is being held at Evergy Plaza.

The event will include food trucks, beer gardens, and live music. There will also be VIP seating and amenities.

The GTP annual meeting is normally a sit down banquet only open to members. However, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Bob Ross said they decided to open the event to the public this year.

“We really wanted this to be a celebration,” Ross said. “Not just for our members at the partnership, but for the entire community of Topeka to really come together and just look back at what we’ve accomplished as a city over the last 18 months.”

The GTP “Back to Momentum” event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.