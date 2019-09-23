Greater Topeka Partnership prepares for 2nd annual Tap That Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Beer lovers will have over 300 brews to choose from at the largest beer festival in the midwest on Saturday.

Rosa Cavazos with Greater Topeka Partnership stopped by KSNT News Monday to talk about Tap That Topeka returning for its second year.

New this year, designated drivers can get VIP Designated Driver tickets. That allows them access to free non-alcoholic drinks, access to the event an hour earlier, access to private restrooms, free wings and covered seating area.

The event sold out last year and organizers are expecting it to sell out again. You can get your tickets here.