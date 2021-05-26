Greater Topeka Partnership starts Inclusive Topeka campaign

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Greater Topeka Partnership is working to make Topeka a city that includes everyone. The group announced a new campaign called “Inclusive Topeka.”

The goal of the campaign is to create diversity, but also give businesses a way to promote those values. They created a decal for storefront windows. The Burger Stand was the first local business to add the decal to their window.

“What that does is that opens the door that makes everybody know that all are invited to participate in whatever business product we have,” Glenda Washington, a leader with the Greater Topeka Partnership said. “That you’re welcome to come in. That there’s no exclusionary practices going on.”

Anyone wanting a decal can pick one up in downtown Topeka at 719 S. Kansas Ave.