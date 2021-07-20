Greenleaf man faces possible life sentences, several charges in 2018 double murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Greenleaf man is facing a possible life sentence and multiple charges in relation to a 2018 double homicide, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

On July 23, 2018, law enforcement was called to 3541 SE Girard St. in reference to an apparent home invasion. Officers found two dead victims inside the home. The victims were identified as Lisa Sportsman, 28, and a 17-year-old relative of hers.

After investigating, three men were arrested and charged with various felonies.

Kagay announced Tuesday after the end of a 7-day trial, a Shawnee County Jury declared Richard Showalter guilty of the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder, premeditated; two counts of first-degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder; and aggravated burglary. Showalter’s sentencing is scheduled for October 8. If convicted, he could face a possible life sentence for each of the murder convictions, according to Kagay.

The other two men involved, Bradley Sportsman and Matthew Hutto, were previously convicted and sentenced. Sportsman was sentenced to 551 months in prison, while Hutto was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.