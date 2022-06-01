TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local grocery store employee is recovering on Wednesday after they were stabbed while on the job.

According to Topeka Police, off received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing occurred when an employee tried to stop a person who was pushing a full shopping cart out the doors without paying for anything. The male employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The employee was then stabbed by the suspect who fled the scene. TPD later found an abandoned car that they believed belongs to the suspect in the 2200 block of SW Edgewater Terr.

The suspect is described by TPD as being a white male in his 30s. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, contact TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.