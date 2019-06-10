Grog's Games loses entire inventory in overnight Topeka business complex fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Fire crews are looking for the cause of a fire that hit multiple local stores Monday morning at a Topeka business complex. One board game business lost its entire inventory.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at 3124 SW 29th St., near Gage Boulevard. The complex is home to companies including Grog's Games, Moon Spa, Edward Jones Investments, C2Sea Scuba and Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.

Bryon Dills, owner of Grog's Games, said the fire and smoke damaged his collection of over 100 board games and his store's brand new furniture. He said Edward Jones on the building's ground floor also suffered water damage from firefighters' efforts to put out the fire.

Firefighters said they did not find anyone inside the business during the fire, and there is an ongoing investigation into the cause. They are working on a full damage estimate.