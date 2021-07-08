Shawnee County house fire prompts response from emergency crews & Kansas Air National Guard

AUBURN (KSNT) – A Shawnee County house fire is seeing an emergency response Thursday from firefighters and the Kansas Air National Guard, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

(KSNT Photo/Kelly Saberi)

The sheriff’s office asked the public around 2 p.m. to avoid the area near the 6500 block of Southwest Urish Road. Several area emergency crews including the Auburn Fire Department, the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing, the Mission Township Fire Department, the Dover Fire Department and the Shawnee Height Fire Department are all at the scene.

It added that drivers should find alternate routes on Wanamaker Road, Indian Hills Road and Auburn Road.

Our deputies along with Auburn Fire, @190ARW, American Medical Response, Mission Township Fire Department, & @Fire_SN_Heights are in the 6500 block of SW Urish Rd for a house on fire.



⚠️ Please avoid the area and find alternate routes (Wanamaker Rd, Indian Hills Rd, or Auburn)! pic.twitter.com/pOaD28B1ae — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) July 8, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.