Shawnee County house fire prompts response from emergency crews & Kansas Air National Guard

AUBURN (KSNT) – A Shawnee County house fire is seeing an emergency response Thursday from firefighters and the Kansas Air National Guard, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office asked the public around 2 p.m. to avoid the area near the 6500 block of Southwest Urish Road. Several area emergency crews including the Auburn Fire Department, the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing, the Mission Township Fire Department, the Dover Fire Department and the Shawnee Height Fire Department are all at the scene.
It added that drivers should find alternate routes on Wanamaker Road, Indian Hills Road and Auburn Road.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.