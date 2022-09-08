EMPORIA (KSNT) – Members of the community and USD 253 gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of new additions to an Emporia elementary school on Thursday.

Construction has officially begun for new additions to Village Elementary School. These include upgrades like a gymnasium and new office space. The school’s current multi-purpose space will be renovated into a new media center and the existing media center will be renovated into a larger office suite to incorporate the new office addition. Village Elementary will also receive a renovated kitchen space that will be large enough to accommodate all of the school’s needs.

This project was made possible because of support from the community, stakeholders, great staff and administrators along with support from the Board of Education, according to Village Elementary.