OSAGE Co. (KSNT)- A local law enforcement agency will unveil its new law enforcement center on April 17.

After two years in the making, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office will cut the ribbon on its new Osage County Law Enforcement Center. The ceremony will happen on the front lawn of the current facility at 131 W 14th St. in Lyndon, Kansas, at 2:00 p.m.

A spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office said the new center has been in the work for the past two years. The agency said it is thankful for the community support and patience as the project was in the works.

Parking will be available in the front lot south of the current entrance. Street parking and additional parking on the north side will also be available. Refreshments will be provided.