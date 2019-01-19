Group honors artist for Topeka mural

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local organization, Living the Dream, held a lunch on Friday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The group celebrates the life and legacy of Doctor King year round.

Multiple people were honored including the main speaker Michael Toombs. Toombs is the artist behind the mural across from the Brown v. Board historical sight.

"I wanted to talk about the dream that Dr. King put forward and how that's affected my life and translated into the work I do in the communities," said Toombs.

Living the Dream continues to have events through Monday.

