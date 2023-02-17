TOPEKA (KSNT) — A group of experts is sharing life-saving information with local families on the potential dangers of fentanyl.

Lawrence police are teaming up with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Lawrence Public Schools, and the Douglas County district attorney to warn parents and students about the growing danger of fentanyl in Kansas.

27 News met with Chrissy Mayer, the chief community-based services officer for DCCCA, developing caring communities committed to action, a Lawrence-based initiative that helps improve community safety, health and well-being through education. Mayer said it’s important for families to know how easily children can access these drugs so their parents can be on the lookout for warning signs.

“I think it’s critical to raise awareness of what’s happening to communities,” Mayer said. “A lot of people aren’t aware of the dangers of drugs and how to help. I think that’s a key piece too. Getting resources out to people so they can help someone who may experience an overdose.”

Law enforcement officers see preventable death and injury every day, but they say the increase in the use and overdoses of fentanyl is an alarming trend, and our communities are not immune to this national crisis.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug abuse, call the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). For more information on fentanyl, check out the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s website by clicking here.