Group of retired cyclists rides the extra mile for the 500th time

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – As temperatures soared into the middle 50s Tuesday afternoon, nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, a group of retired cyclists completed their 500th weekly ride together in the sunny weather.

The group, “Ol’ Phogey”, has been riding for almost 10 years now since they took their first ride together back on June 21st, 2011. That first ride consisted of only four members but would set forth a chain reaction of weekly meetups. Now, almost a decade later, the group has never missed a week and rides a minimum of 10 miles every time.

The group stems from the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club and was formed after some of the senior members expressed some interest in having a weekday ride for retired cyclists. “Ol’ Phogey” now has a weekly attendance rate of anywhere from five to 25 riders.

The cyclists take pride in persevering through all types of weather, determined to meet their weekly goal. One of their leaders, Bill Lucero, says they have ridden through rain, hail, sleet and even a nasty blizzard. He also notes that at the end of the day it’s always been about making connections.

“The thing about 500 is not nearly as significant as the relationships that have developed over time. People have met each other on this ride and become good friends and the ride together kind of spins off into other days of the week,” Lucero said.

When asked about the group’s next goal for weekly rides Lucero chuckled and replied, “501.”

As far as joining the cyclists goes, organizers said besides having a bicycle, all you need is a helmet.