TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale.

The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s dome when he died. The legend goes, with no one to collect his check, he wanders the ground looking for his last payment.

But a more gruesome story is the tale of a woman who fell after climbing to the top of the Capitol Dome, almost 300 feet.

“…Hitting the bucket of the janitor who was mopping the rotunda floor. If she had not hit the second-floor balcony of the rotunda. There would have been two deaths inside our state Capitol that day. When he returned to work the next day, he said he saw the spirit standing in the exact spot where she had hit the floor. It scared him enough that he decided he would no longer work in the Kansas State Capitol building again and was transferred instead to the Docking Building, where he would finish his career in 2014 after more than 50 years of working for the State Capitol,” Tim Shepeard, of Ravenwynd Tours, told KSNT 27 News.

