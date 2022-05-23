TOPEKA (KSNT) – Another Topeka business is making the hard decision to shut down, and the owners are clear, they believe the pandemic is creating difficult times for small businesses.

Late last week, G’s Cheesecakes and More, located at 821 SW 21st Street, announced it would be closing temporarily.

“After almost three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, G’s Cheesecakes and More, a small business, is making the tough decision to temporarily close in these difficult times,” the company said in a social media post.

G’s Cheesecakes said it is reviewing its options and will keep customers informed if it is able to reopen in the future.

G’s Cheesecakes and More opened in late 2019. Topeka native and Top Tank contestant George Kearse had been catering in Topeka for 17 years before opening the brick and mortar location that served 15 different cheesecakes.