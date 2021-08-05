GTP, Lawrence Chamber of Commerce intercity visit to Arkansas postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership and the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce announced the postponement of the joint intercity visit to northwest Arkansas, previously scheduled for early October 2021.

Out of an abundance of caution, due to the recent spike in the COVID-19 Delta Variant cases, both organizations decided to delay the trip to spring 2022. The final date for the visit will be announced when available.

“This decision wasn’t easy,” Matt Pivarnik said, the CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “However, we would rather be cautious and ensure our attendees have the best experience possible.”

The trip would allow community leaders from Topeka and Lawrence to gain knowledge about innovative ideas and programs from northwest Arkansas.