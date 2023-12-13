Editor’s Note: Visit Topeka President Sean Dixon’s title was incorrectly cited. The article has been updated to reflect the change.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Visit Topeka President Sean Dixon struck back at claims made by Heartland Park and Country Stampede owner Chris Payne that “it’s safe to say Topeka’s tourism income has been cut by half or more now with NHRA, Stampede and dozens of other event gone.”

KSNT 27 News contacted Payne for figures that could demonstrate Heartland Park’s economic impact on the Capital City. According to Payne, the televised NHRA National event brought 15,000-20,000 people to Topeka each day for three days.

Payne said the NHRA would bring pro teams who had several thousand crew, rented 500 to 600 hotel rooms and filled local restauraunts.

“Sadly, neither Heartland nor the Stampede have heard from anyone at Visit Topeka in almost two years nor any longer funding from the bed tax generated by Topeka’s two biggest events which was to help promote and advertise the events, thus increasing the overall traffic into the community,” Payne said. “Instead the funds generated by these event have been redirected elsewhere… One would believe with the city owning a massive local hotel losing million of dollars would want and need the hundred of thousands of people who annually attended these events. The Stampede alone had a collective daily total approaching 100,000 over 4 days and campers for 5 days.”

Dixon said he last spoke to Payne at the NHRA Nationals in Aug. 2022, an event that received $25,000 in sponsorship money and support from Visit Topeka.

According to Dixon, the Topeka tourism industry is setting record levels of revenue and tax collections despite the loss of Heartland Park.

“According to the State of Kansas, the economic impact of tourism on Shawnee County in 2021 was more than $356 million,” Dixon said. “This activity has a taxation impact of more than $23 million, saving the average household $294.70 in taxes.”

Dixon discounted the impact Heartland Park had on Topeka and said if Payne was generating enough consumer interest to impact $150 million in market activity; why didn’t they capitalize on the opportunity?

“For Heartland Motorsports Park to make that claim is simply baffling…” Dixon said. “Why not appeal the valuation of the park to the Board of Tax Appeals and move on with a successful business and our continued support?”

The Country Stampede was first held in Topeka in 2019. Between 2018 and 2019 the difference in hotel revenue was negligible according to data from STR, Inc., a CoStar company that tracks hotel activity in the area. In 2018 the hotel revenue generated was $45,197,266 and in 2019 it was $45,135,628, a 0.1% difference. Additionally, hotel transient guest tax from 2018 to 2019 decreased from $2,585,179 to $1,739,196, a 39.12% decrease.

“Anyone making this claim is severely discounting the impact so many other organizations, attractions, restaurants and retailers have on Topeka and Shawnee County,” Dixon said. “Recent public and private investments in places like the Stormont Vail Events Center, Evergy Plaza, Redbud Park, the Topeka Zoo, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, and Washburn University have totaled more than $100 million and have helped bring hundreds of thousands of guests to the area over the last two years. Additional investments in the Topeka Performing Arts Center, the Jayhawk Theatre, the Kansas History Museum, Hotel Topeka, and West Ridge Mall are poised to generate hundreds of thousands more.”

“Thank you for your interest,” Payne said. “What is done is done and the loss is forever.”

