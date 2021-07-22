‘Guaranteed off’ days, but no higher wage raises or overtime limit in new Frito-Lay offer to Topeka union workers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A leaked document details the new agreement between Frito-Lay and the company’s unionized workers, and while it guarantees a day off for them and frontloads wage raises, it also gets rid of the company’s offer to limit overtime.

Union leaders made the tentative agreement with Frito-Lay on the 17th day of striking against the company, with many citing forced overtime and a lack of pay raises as core issues. Major points of the document, given to KSNT News by two sources inside the union, are as follows:

All Frito-Lay employees will get either their sixth or seventh day out of the work week “guaranteed off.” The only exception is if that employee has already taken scheduled or unscheduled time off, with some examples including “call off, refusing mandatory overtime, vacation of less than a week, a sick day, a floating or regular holiday, unpaid funeral leave,” among the list. The agreement also promises “the elimination of ‘suicide shifts,'” 30 days from the date both groups ratify the contract.

The company will pull its offer to cap employee overtime. The statement in the document reads “the company withdraws its proposal that employees cannot be required to work more than 60 hours in a work week.”

Frito-Lay and the workers’ union will create a labor-management committee to make recommendations on staffing and overtime, comprised of three company officials and three union appointees. “The committee will make recommendations, but does not have decision making authority.”

The union will be required to “withdraw its grievance over the company’s use of temporary/contract labor.”

Alongside the four points above, the new deal also does not offer an ultimately larger wage raise than the old offer. In the original contract offer, Frito-Lay promised workers a 2% raise for two years consecutively. In the new deal, it instead frontloads it as a retroactive 3% base raise the first year. Since the raise is offered as being effective Sept. 13, 2020, all workers get the 3% pay raise immediately. They then would get a 1% raise for the second year effective Sept. 13, 2021.

By the end of the second year, there is no difference between the raises offered in the first agreement and the ones offered in the new deal. If the union votes to accept this new offer, the new contract would expire Sept. 13, 2022.