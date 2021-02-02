Guide coming ‘shortly’ as Kansans can’t log in to updated unemployment website

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple Kansans have reported they can’t get back into the Kansas Department of Labor’s website after its recent security upgrade.

KDOL said its website would require credit history questions, as well as setting up two-factor authentication, after the upgrade to prevent unemployment fraud as thousands of state residents file claims. Multiple callers to KSNT News have said their passwords on the unemployment website, GetKansasBenefits.gov, won’t work to get back on the site and access the identity verification questions.

KDOL said it will be posting a how-to guide on getting back into the upgraded unemployment website soon. It also said anyone who couldn’t file a claim while the site was down for three days will still get paid what they are owed.

“We will have one published and up on our site, shortly, as we bring the site back – and it looks to be going well at this time.” Kansas Department of Labor

KSNT News will update this story with KDOL’s guide when it becomes available.