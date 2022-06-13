TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted of numerous crimes including sexual abuse and attempted murder according to the Shawnee County District Attorney, on Monday.

Zachary Richard Nelson, after a six-day trial ending on June 13, was found guilty of the following charges by a Shawnee County jury:

Attempted murder in the first degree

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied dwelling

Two counts of aggravated assault

Criminal damage to property

Criminal threat

Aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14

Rape of a child under 14

Aggravated indecent liberties of a child between the ages of 14 and 16

Battery

Nelson’s bond has been revoked and he will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing at 2 p.m. on July 22. He will face a presumptive life-sentence for some of his charges.

Nelson was charged in relation to the sexual abuse of minor females from 2016 to 2021 along with attempted murder and criminal threat for his response to those crimes being reported to law enforcement in 2021. On Jan. 7, 2021, officers were called to the 4100 block of NW Beecher Rd. in reference to reports of several gunshots being heard.

An investigation showed that Nelson had shown up at the address, the home of a family friend, and attempted to shoot that person whom Nelson believed was responsible for reporting the sexual abuse. No one was injured during the shooting and Nelson fled the scene before officers arrived at the scene. He was later found and taken into custody on Jan. 13, 2021.