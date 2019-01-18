Guilty plea from one of three suspects in July 2018 double murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Matthew Hutto [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lisa Sportsman, Jesse Polinsky [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left to right, Richard Showalter, Matthew Hutto, Bradley Sportsman. [ + - ]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Matthew Hutto, one of three men charged in a July 2018 home invasion double murder in Topeka’s Highland Crest neighborhood, has entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree murder.

District Attorney Mike Kagay Friday said Hutto entered the pleas in Shawnee County District Court and faces life in prison on both charges. Hutto will be sentenced May 10.

Two others, Bradley Sportsman and Richard Showalter are also facing first-degree murder charges. Sportsman is due back in court for arraignment January 24, Showalter will face trial April 8. Each man is in the Shawnee County Jail on $1 million dollars bond. The trio were arrested after a traffic stop.

On July 23, 2018, law enforcement was called to 3541 SE Girard in reference to an apparent home invasion. Officers arrived and found two dead victims inside the house, the apparent cause of death was ruled as a result of blunt force trauma. The victims were identified as the resident of the address, Lisa Sportsman, 28, and 17-year-old Jesse Polinsky. Police told KSNT News in July that Bradley Sportsman is Lisa Collin's (Sportsman's) estranged husband. A family member said Sportsman and Polinsky were cousins.

