Gun and ammo sales breaking records at Topeka store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gun and ammunition sales are on the rise, with The Gun Garage in Topeka selling more guns Saturday than they have since opening.

The store has seen an increase in gun sales since October of 2019, however it has never been this dramatic, according to Owner Floyd McMillin.

“Usually it ain’t here more than two to three days, it doesn’t matter what it is,” McMillin said. “When it comes to firearms or ammunition… it’s in, it’s out, that fast.”

Normally The Gun Garage has enough ammo, however, they have started to run out over the last few weeks, McMillin said. Fortunately, the store receives shipments every day.

The uptick in sales is from everyone, McMillin said, from new and experienced gun owners both young and old.

He said he estimates the rise in sales could continue over the next couple of years.