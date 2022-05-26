EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State University students have plans to host a peaceful demonstration to advocate for gun safety on Friday.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. on May 27, at the Kellogg Circle at Emporia State University. The event follows a recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas where nineteen students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old man.

The march will start at 5:30 p.m. along Kellogg Circle by the Emporia State fountain. Democratic candidate for the 60th Kansas House District Pastor Mic McGuire and former Kansas poet laureate Dr. Kevin Rabas will be guest speaking at the event. Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action will also be attending the event. Emporia State senior Jack Anderson will be singing a song about his own experience and giving a speech.

For more information about the event, contact Khushi Ghanchi at 620-794-8779 or Jack Anderson at 913-278-5103.