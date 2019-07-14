Gunman at large after shooting man in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A gunman remains at large Sunday morning after shooting a man in central Topeka.

Topeka police responded to a reports of a shooting around 11:05 p.m. Saturday at 1516 SW 16th St., near Washburn University. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries on the left side of the house.

Officers on scene said a gunman shot the victim in the left leg, and hit him in the head with the butt of the gun. The victim was taken to a local hospital and police said he is expected to recover.

A dark-colored vehicle left the scene quickly going north, according to witnesses.

This shooting was three blocks from the shooting that killed Washburn football player Dwane Simmons and injured New York Giants draftee Corey Ballentine.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.