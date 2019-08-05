Gunmen rob employee in south Topeka Denny’s parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two gunmen are at large after robbing a Topeka Denny’s employee Monday morning.

Police responded to a reported robbery around 9:30 a.m. at the Denny’s on Southwest 32nd and Topeka Boulevard. An employee told them two armed men approached him in the parking lot and robbed him. They left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The two robbers were last seen heading north in a gray or silver-colored SUV on Topeka Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka police or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers.