Gunshot that hit man’s head accidental, Topeka police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An early Wednesday morning shooting that struck a man in his head was accidental, according to Topeka police.

Investigators told KSNT News around 10 a.m. that the 48-year-old victim is not cooperating, but they determined the shooting was an accident. They did not specify if the man shot himself or if someone else shot him.

Officers responded to the reported shooting around 3 a.m. at a home in southwest Topeka. They said they found the man with a gunshot wound to his head inside.