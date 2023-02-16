Officers with the Topeka Police Department investigate a shooting in Downtown Topeka in the area of Lincoln and Willow.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are working to determine the circumstances behind the city’s latest shooting.

Police say just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday a person suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a Topeka hospital. The severity of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time.

Officers are searching the area of SW Lincoln Street and SW Willow Avenue in downtown Topeka after receiving reports of gunshots in the area minutes before the victim arrived at the hospital.

