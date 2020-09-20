Gunshot victim shows up at hospital overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are trying to figure out why a man was shot.

Police said the man showed up to Stormont Vail around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, before the man was dropped off at the emergency department, the man went to a home at SW 5th and Tyler.

He was then taken to Stormont Vail by someone who lived at that house.

Police said they looked around the area but couldn’t find anything that led them to how, or why this happened.

The man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation that we will continue to update as more information is available.