EMPORIA (KSNT) – U.S. Airborne troopers will face off against Nazi German soldiers on Friday for the “Cottonwood River Bridge Assault” in Emporia.

Visit Emporia says event will consist of experienced WWII reenactors who will recreate the clearing of a European bridge by 101st Airborne Dog Company troopers against German soldiers. The mock battle will feature armored cars, multiple squads in uniform and full kit.

The reenactors will also be present to answer questions and display their vehicles and equipment before the event. The bridge assault will last from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 at 933 S. Commercial St. in Emporia. Parking will be at Soden’s Grove Park/David Traylor Zoo.

The Emporia Police Department sent residents a warning about the upcoming reenactment. A large amount of gunfire will be heard during the event. However, the reenactors will be firing blanks and not actual live ammunition.

The bridge assault is being held in conjunction with the Emporia Freedom Fest 2022. For more information on the event, click here.