Gunshots wake up Topeka neighborhood Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police received several calls from residents who reported gunshots near the intersection of 29th and Gage in southwest Topeka just before 6 a.m.

A reporter for KSNT who lives in the area said officers were looking along Washburn Avenue from 17th street to 30th street but don’t appear to have found the source.

The reporter said they heard about seven or eight shots.

A Topeka police shift commander has little information about the gunshots when reached shortly after daybreak.

Shawnee County dispatch told KSNT News officers were in the area of 3500 SW 29th, a few blocks east of 29th and Gage, looking for any indication of any shots fired, but found nothing.