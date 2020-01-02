GYM LIFE: How to keep your fitness goals through out 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s a new year and chances are you’ve set some fitness goals for 2020. Exercising more is a popular new year’s resolution each year, but most people have a hard time sticking with it.
Great Life in Topeka, like most gyms across the country, sees a surge of new members at the beginning of the year, but Corey Doll with Great Life says those numbers start to dwindle by February or March.
“People come in here excited,” said Doll. “It’s a new year, going full speed and they just get burned out. Start it kind of slow. Set those little mile markers each week and then reward yourself.”
Doll has three suggestions for people wanting to exercise more in 2020:
- Exercise with a friend or a family member. They will keep you motivated and help eliminate anxiety and stress about going back to the gym.
- Set simple, attainable goals. Instead of trying to go to the gym for an hour every day try doing 30 minutes, three times a week. You can still set big goals for the year, but Doll says smaller goals through out the year will keep you motivated.
- Be kind to yourself. When you are feeling down or feeling burned out, try to remember why you are starting this fitness journey.