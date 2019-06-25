Habitat for Humanity ‘tool bus’ unveiled

Home improvement can be tough, but it helps to have a knowledgeable neighbor. The Topeka Habitat for Humanity wants to be a neighbor for people all over the Capitol City.

The group unveiled it’s brand-new Tool Bus on Tuesday morning.

It’s a truck filled with everything you need for home improvement, including power tools, brooms and paint.

Habitat for Humanity’s Repairs Manager Joshua Beshears is the brain behind the free resource.

“I can do 80 repairs throughout the year, but if I can teach 20 people in one day to do repairs themselves and give them the resources to do those, it just broadens our scope and broadens our impact phenomenally,” Beshears said.

All you need to do to use it is ask your NIA, or neighborhood improvement association, to request that the bus make a stop by your area.

To find the contact information for your NIA, click the file below.

The bus will make stops on Saturdays to give you guidance on how to use the array of tools at your disposal.

The tool-lending program is part of Habitat’s mission to expand access to safe and affordable housing across Shawnee County.

The ribbon cutting was also a celebration for the 35th anniversary of Topeka’s Habitat for Humanity serving the community.

