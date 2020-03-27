Habitat for Humanity working to still build home for Topeka family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Habitat for Humanity in Topeka is feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week they had to close Restore, which is their home goods store.

The non-profit uses the money from the store to build homes in the community.

Nikki MacMillan with habitat said one essential worker has permission to continue building a home in Topeka while volunteers aren’t allowed.

“He’s continuing to work on that house and to keep progress moving as best he can. He misses his volunteers. They’re a big piece of what we do,” MacMillan said.

She says that next week they’re partnering with Harvesters to deliver food boxes to older clients in Topeka.

