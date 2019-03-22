HALFTIME REPORT: The Wildcats tie against the Anteaters heading into the break

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSNT) - It's halftime for the Kansas State Wildcats and the UC Irvine Anteaters, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats and the Anteaters tie, ending the first half 30-30. The Anteaters hit a three at the buzzer to end the half.

Wildcats guard, Kamau Stokes, and forward, Xavier Sneed, lead the team with 7-points.