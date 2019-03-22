HALFTIME REPORT: The Wildcats tie against the Anteaters heading into the break
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSNT) - It's halftime for the Kansas State Wildcats and the UC Irvine Anteaters, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Wildcats and the Anteaters tie, ending the first half 30-30. The Anteaters hit a three at the buzzer to end the half.
Wildcats guard, Kamau Stokes, and forward, Xavier Sneed, lead the team with 7-points.
