HALFTIME REPORT: The Wildcats tie against the Anteaters heading into the break

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 01:52 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 02:24 PM CDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSNT) - It's halftime for the Kansas State Wildcats and the UC Irvine Anteaters, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats and the Anteaters tie, ending the first half 30-30. The Anteaters hit a three at the buzzer to end the half.

Wildcats guard, Kamau Stokes, and forward, Xavier Sneed, lead the team with 7-points.

