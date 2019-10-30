Halloween events in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Halloween is just hours away, so we compiled a list of Halloween events around northeast Kansas to help you and your family celebrate!

Hiawatha

Hiawatha has been celebrating Halloween since 1914 with the Halloween Frolic, the oldest Halloween parade in the country. There are two parades, the Kiddie Parade and the Grand Parade, in addition to a number of other Halloween activities going on in the community on Thursday.

Hundreds of children in costumes will march in the Kiddie Parade and will be followed up with the Grand Parade in the evening. Political leaders, high school bands, floats, and natives in costumes. All are welcome to participate. To find more information on this and other Halloween activities in Hiawatha, click here.

Manhattan

Kids can trick-or-treat around the Manhattan Town Center Mall by going business to business on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Click here for all of the Halloween events going on in Manhattan tomorrow.

Topeka

Local law enforcement will be holding a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Topeka. Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department will provide a safe and fun environment for kids to trick or treat in. Click here for more information.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will also be hosting a Halloween event, Pumpkin Slime. Kids can trick-or-treat at the front desk for creative activity supplies they can take home. Click here to find out more.

Emporia

The Emporia Zoo will be hosting a special Halloween event. Kids can wear their costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Click here for more information.