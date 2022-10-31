TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the day! KSNT 27 News has put together a list of Halloween happenings near Topeka.

Oct. 31, Project Halloween, A Pirate Treasure Adventure, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka

The Helen Hocker Theater presents Project Halloween, an all-ages spooktacular haunted house to put you in the Halloween spirit, but not scare you.

Oct. 31, Topeka Civic Theatre

Project Terror is a haunted house experience for children 14 and up. The haunted house is open from 7 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Oct. 31, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka

Visitors who stop by Story Zone with their costumed kids will get a free professional photo in their Halloween costume. The event is on Monday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31, Topeka, SNCO first responders to host Trunk or Treat

The 7th annual Public Safety Trunk or Treat is coming to Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka on Halloween night.

The Topeka Police Department and other local first responders said that the event would take place on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. along 7th Street between S. Kansas Avenue and S.E. Quincy Street.

Oct. 31, Topeka, Brookwood Shopping Center, 2709 S.W. 29th Street.

Brookwood Shopping Center holds its Boofest, on Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There’ll be lots of candy, free face painting, and a spooky selfie station.

Oct. 31, Topeka, 2300 S.W. 29th Street, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., Professional Building

Big Brothers Big Sisters is holding its first annual “Trunk or Treat” handing out candy for trick-or-treaters.

Oct. 31, Topeka, Lakeview Church of the Nazarene, 2835 S.E. Croco Road

The Lakeview Church of the Nazarene will hold its annual Trunk or Treat. They will have hotdogs, popcorn, hot chocolate, a hayrack ride, candy, games, and music.

Oct. 31, Topeka, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Briggs Dodge Ram, 3001 S. Kansas Ave.

Briggs Dodge Ram will hold its 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Costume Party from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.