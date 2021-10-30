Halloween happenings this weekend in Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween is Sunday this year and there is no shortage of events around Northeast Kansas.
- Spookomotive in Gage Park, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – This delightful, not frightful train is just the ticket for the family. You never know who you will see along the way. The Rec+Roll Van will be on site providing Halloween music.
- Dia de los Muertos Celebration in Emporia, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Join us in beautiful downtown Emporia on Saturday, October 30th, to experience this fun, colorful festival. Events kick-off at 10:30 am with a parade down Commercial Street. The rest of the day will feature food trucks, vendors, music, dancing other activities for families to enjoy. Come celebrate life and loved ones while experiencing a unique cultural tradition.
- Tender Loving Care Halloween Pet Parade & Costume Contest in Topeka, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Join us for a special Halloween Pet Parade at TLC! We’ll be enjoying FREE treats, photos, prizes and more in the parking lot between TLC and Subway! Plus, half price coffee from Topeka’s own mobile craft coffee company: The Circle Coffee Co. Dress up your dogs in costumes to be entered to win! We’ll have a human Costume Contest too! Please note social distancing will be in full effect.
- Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Christian Lutheran Church, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Drive through our parking lot to see all of the decorated trunks — and we’ll bring the treats to you! Come as you are, or wear your favorite costume. Non-candy and allergy-friendly options will be available.
- MASK-ERADE Ball presented by Evergy at The Topeka Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Guests attending will be entertained by chilling ghost stories from the haunted files of local author Lisa Hefner Heitz. They can learn the iconic dance moves of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”. There will be a Costume Contest for prizes and bidding on pumpkins and other items. Food samplings will be provided by Juli’s Coffee & Bistro, Engroff Catering, Front Door Catering and G’s Catering. A Photo Booth will be available to capture the memories. Guests can even participate in an optional Mixology Class hosted by Brew Bank. Best of all, everyone can dance all night and be scary! Tickets are available at three levels: $25 includes admission, food tastings and soft drinks; $35 includes admission, food tastings and 2 adult beverages; $60 includes admission, food tastings, 2 adult beverages and a Mixology Class hosted by Brew Bank where you’ll be able to consume the specialty drinks that you make at the class. A cash bar will be provided. Tickets can be purchased here or in person at the TPAC Box Office.