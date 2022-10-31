Police in Carbondale are looking for answers after a possible hit-and-run on Halloween night.

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – A local police department is asking for the public’s help after a possible hit-and-run near a trunk-or-treat event.

Carbondale Police say a possible hit-and-run took place in Carbondale behind the Elm Community building on Monday night. The police are asking that anyone with security cameras of the alley send in their footage to be reviewed.

If you have any information, call 785-836-7377 or reach out to the CPD online by clicking here.

Carbondale’s trunk-or-treat took place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Main Street was closed from 3rd Street to 2nd Street for the event.

