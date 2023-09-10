VASSAR (KSNT) – A water ski club is asking the community for help after someone stole an adaptive ski meant for a local disabled skier.

Gayle Warren has been skiing for 10 years. He suffers from Cerebral Palsy, which makes using traditional standing skis difficult. As a result, Warren uses an adaptive sit ski.

Last week, the club announced that Warren’s ski was stolen.

“It really sucked,” Warren said. “The first time that I heard about it was through message. I was angry.

This leaves Warren to use the beginner skis, which the club says isn’t the same.

“The ski that he had was more of a competitive ski,” Boat driver Mark Weber said. “So, he could do more cutting and scooting across the wake, and really letting loose with that ski.”

Water skiing is a rare sport, which means replacing equipment can be difficult and expensive.

“There is another ski like Gayle’s in Florida,” Weber said. “We will obviously have to purchase it and then have it shipped here, so we have found another ski to replace it if we don’t get this one back, but it’s going to cost us quite a bit of money.”

If you have or know someone with the stolen ski, the club asks that you return it to 22254 S Berryton Rd, Vassar, KS.