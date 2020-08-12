Hands-only CPR technique used during pandemic

SHAWNEE Co., Kan. (KSNT) – The pandemic is causing many changes, even on how we save a life.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will look quite different for some time. Before the pandemic, first responders and those trained on CPR used chest compressions and mouth to mouth breathing for someone experiencing cardiac arrest. But now, the American Heart Association is encouraging a different technique to be used to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

“Hands-only, which is just compressions and defibrillation without giving any breaths,” Jason Schone said, the Shawnee County Fire District 1 captain. “It is also recommended you wear a face mask, and that you can also put a face mask or barrier on your patient to avoid any type of aerosolization for the virus.”

Cpt. Schone said calling for an automated external defibrillator (AED) is still recommended right away, as well as calling 9-1-1 immediately.

First responders have also been trained for coronavirus and CPR safety, as well as having the proper personal protective equipment during resuscitation.