TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music star Hank Williams, Jr. is booked for a concert this summer at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The announcement was made this morning by Kellen Seitz, SVEC General Manager. The concert will be held July 10th.

Tickets go on presale on Wednesday and anyone can qualify. A presale code can be found on SVEC’s social media sites.

A ribbon cutting to officially reopen the center will be held the day before on July 9th.