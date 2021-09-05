Happy Basset Brewing celebrates five-year anniversary

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Happy Basset Brewing is celebrating its fifth anniversary with live music, food and beer and furry friends.

During the peak of coronavirus, the brewery expanded its reach to two locations, the newest location called Happy Basset Barrel House. With the pandemic, the future of the new location is unknown.

“We opened it last year right in the height of COVID, so I’m not going to lie with you we for a little nervous there for a while,” said Sarah McGaughey, the manager of Happy Bassett Brewing. “But actually, having such a big venue kind of worked in our favor because we were able to do things while socially distancing”.

At the anniversary, families gathered to hear a local band play, and let their dogs loose as they kicked back and enjoyed a beer and some food.

Employees at the brewing company hinted that there might be plans to build a live music amphitheater on the property in the future. The staff also explained that they are experimenting with barbecue too.

“We’re building a smoker and a full kitchen,” said Tim Miller, head chef at Happy Bassett Brewing. “This will be the best barbecue in Topeka next year, I guarantee you that.”