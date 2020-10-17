Happy Basset Brewing Company opens new south Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Happy Basset Brewing Company is holding a grand opening for their south Topeka location.

The new building at 49th and Topeka Boulevard was made to be more of an event space. It sits on 11 acres of land and includes a dog park.

“It’s going to be a lot different because you’re going to be able to do a lot of private parties here,” said Happy Basset event coordinator Sarah McGaughey. “I had people contact me about eventually doing weddings out here., so there’s going to be a lot more going on than at the other location.”

Happy Basset is celebrating the grand opening all weekend.

The brewery opened its first location in 2016.