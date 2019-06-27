Happy Basset looks for help to name its new location

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A popular Topeka Brewery is creating a second location and they want your help coming up with a name.

The owners of the Happy Basset Brewing Company bought 11 acres in southwest Topeka to create a destination venue. There will be a fireplace, outdoor bar seating and even a “Bark Park” for your dogs.

The new location is set to open next spring, but the owners don’t know what to name it, so they’re asking for you to submit your best idea on their Facebook page.

Click here to submit your suggestion.