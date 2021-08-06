Harlem Globetrotters dunkin’ into Stormont Vail Events Center Friday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Stormont Vail Events Center on Friday evening. The world-famous group will bring their new “Spread Game Tour” for one night only.

The Spread Game Tour features “ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks” in a fully modernized show.

Even if you’ve seen the Globetrotters before, Stormont Vail Events Center District Marketing Director Allie Geist said Friday night’s show is something completely different.

“Last year, they weren’t touring like most entertainment companies,” Geist said. “They spent that time recreating their tour with new tricks, new skits, new jokes, new uniforms. It’s going to look totally different and super fun.”

Geist said they are excited to welcome the Globetrotters back to The Vail. The group last performed in Topeka in February 2020. They were one of the last acts to appear at the events center before the COVID-19 pandemic began in Kansas.

New this year, the group is introducing the Magic Pass. This behind-the-scenes experience gets fans up close and personal with the famous players.

“About an hour and a half before the event, you get 30 minutes on the court with the Globetrotters themselves,” Geist said. “You get to shoot hoops, you get pictures, autographs. It’s just such a VIP experience.”

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Tickets start at $29 and the Magic Pass is $25. Click here for more information.