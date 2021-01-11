Harvesters announce location change for food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The monthly Mobile Food Pantry is moving to the former Gordman’s building for the next six months.

The move was made because hospitals are now using the Stormont Vail Events Center for the next several months.

The Harvesters Free Food Distribution program will now operate from the parking lot at 3245 SW Topeka Blvd. It’s held on the first Tuesday of each month.

The 9 a.m. distribution will follow the same protocols as before, distribution will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will be no I.D. or income requirement, just the number of persons in your household.

Harvesters distribute about 30 thousand pounds of food each month, fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, and bread will still be first come, first serve.

Those who would like to volunteer are asked to please arrive at 8 a.m.

Walk-up residents are encouraged.

Harvesters is sponsored by the Topeka Bible Church and The Central Topeka TurnAround Team.