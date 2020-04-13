Harvesters food giveaway set for Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Harvesters’ mobile food pantry could use some extra volunteers.

The food giveaway will be held Tuesday at the Stormont Vail Events Center beginning at 9 a.m.

There are some changes to be aware of for those volunteering or picking up food. Due to the south parking lots which are in the process of being repaved, the giveaway is moving to the north parking lot north of the SVEC. They will also utilize the parking area in front of the Capital Plaza Hotel. You will still enter from Topeka Boulevard. Volunteers will direct traffic. First come, first served. Volunteers will park on the east side of Western Street in the parking lot with a white fence. Volunteers should arrive at about 8 a.m.

Organziers are asking all drivers to plan to have the food put in the trunk, if possible.

